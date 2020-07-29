STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Corona-hit Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan washes clothes, says he is feeling better

As per the medical bulletin released on Tuesday, Shivraj Singh Chouhan's condition is stable on the fourth day of admission.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Chirayu Hospital in Bhopal.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Chirayu Hospital in Bhopal. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Three days after being hospitalized in Bhopal for turning Covid-19 positive, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan shared a video, in which he says he washes his clothes and prepares tea for himself. 

Wearing a blue gown and face mask, the video shows the CM as saying: “Washing clothes has helped me a lot. I had a surgery on my hand in the past, but despite physiotherapy sessions, I was not able to clench my fist. But now I’m able to do so after washing clothes.” “I think we should do small tasks with our own hands,” said Chouhan who later held a virtual cabinet meeting.

As per the medical bulletin released on Tuesday, his condition is stable on the fourth day of admission. “He has a mild cough, but no fever. He followed his morning yoga and exercise routine and continues to be in good spirits. His medical parameters are normal. He slept well and took a normal diet”.

The 61-year-old four-time CM was hospitalized at the Chirayu Hospital in Bhopal on Saturday after testing positive for the coronavirus. His family members, including wife Sadhna Singh and sons Kartikey and Kunal, have tested negative.

According to the state health bulletin released on Monday evening, the state has so far reported 28,589 positive cases and 820 deaths.

