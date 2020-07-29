STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Corruption case: Delhi court to pronounce sentence to Jaya Jaitley, two others tomorrow

In 2012, the court had framed charges against Jaitley, Gopal Pacherwal, and Murgai for corruption in the purported purchase of hand-held thermal imagers.

Published: 29th July 2020 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

former Samata Party president Jaya Jaitley

Former Samata Party president Jaya Jaitley (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A special court in Delhi on Wednesday reserved its order on the sentencing of former Samata Party president Jaya Jaitley and two others, who were recently convicted in connection with a corruption case related to a 2001 defence deal.

Special CBI Judge Virender Bhat decided to reserve the order for Thursday (July 29) after concluding the arguments on the quantum of the sentence from both sides.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sought maximum punishment against the Jaitley and two others. During submissions, the investigating agency said the convicts should be firmly dealt with as the crime was of very serious nature and be given the maximum seven years jail term.

The counsel appearing for the convicted persons, however, sought leniency on the ground that they were of old age, court sources said.

On July 21, the court had convicted Jaitly, her erstwhile party colleague Gopal Pacherwal and retired Major General SP Murgai under charges of dealing with criminal conspiracy of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 9 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The court noted that Jaitly received a sum of Rs 2 lakhs through accused Gopal Pacherwal from a prosecution witness as a motive reward for agreeing to accomplish the task given to her, which was to exert personal influence upon the concerned ministers and officers in pushing the product of the company of witness into the Indian Army.

Similarly, accused Murgai received a sum of Rs 20,000 from the witness on January 4, 2001, in lieu of the assistance rendered by him in fulfilling the object of the conspiracy, like arranging a meeting with accused Jaya Jaitly and securing a letter of evaluation for the product of the company of witness by the exercise of personal influence upon the concerned officers, the court observed.

In 2012, the court had framed charges against Jaitley, Gopal Pacherwal, and Murgai for corruption in the purported purchase of hand-held thermal imagers. The case had stemmed out of a sting operation aired by news portal tehelka.com in January 2001.

The CBI, in its charge-sheet against the three persons filed in 2006, had alleged that the accused accepted illegal gratification from Mathew Samuel, who is a representative of company Westend International. The illegal gratification was accepted for obtaining supply orders for hand-held thermal imagers from the army, the probe agency had said.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Corruption case Jaya Jaitley
India Matters
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya. (File | PTI)
'Googly and outside off-stump': Viral Acharya on demonetisation, saying no and COVID challenges
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kids aged 3-6 will now get formal school education
With children’s schooling affected, 20 per cent of the households said they are ready to consider withdrawing their children from school due to financial crisis. (Express Illustrations)
Child labour, trafficking, dropout rates may increase post-lockdown, finds survey
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Coronaviruses had circulated in bats for decades

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Version 7.0: Tamil Nadu government extends COVID-19 lockdown till August 31
Things to look forward to in NBA 2019-20 as the season restarts
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp