STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India's coronavirus case fatality rate reduces to 2.25 per cent: Centre 

India now has 14,83,156 confirmed Covid-19 cases with 33,425 deaths. The country registered 47,703 new cases and 654 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Published: 29th July 2020 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

covid-19 coronavirus

Health workers collects sample from a person for COVID-19 test via Rapid Antigen Testing in a slum area. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India’s Covid-19 case fatality rate on Tuesday came further down to 2.25 per cent, and the Centre claimed this is a result of effective implementation of containment strategy combined with house-to-house surveys, aggressive testing and standardised clinical management protocols.

India now has 14,83,156 confirmed Covid-19 cases with 33,425 deaths. The country registered 47,703 new cases and 654 deaths in the last 24 hours. It has 4,96,988 active cases. “Under the guidance of the Central government, state governments have focused on reducing the fatalities by effectively managing the severe cases and prioritising care of the high-risk population using field health care workers leading to a decrease in the CFR across the country,” said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in a statement. 

Country’s CFR has reduced from around 3.33 per cent in mid-June to 2.25 per cent today. The ramped-up three-tier hospital infrastructure along with prompt and seamless patient management has helped consistent increase in the recoveries, the health ministry said. For the fifth day in a row, there have been more than 30,000 recoveries per day.

“The focused efforts of Centre and state governments on early detection and isolation along with handholding of states by the expert teams of AIIMS, New Delhi for efficient clinical management of hospitalised cases and periodic visits of central teams, have borne results with continuously improving recovery rate,” the ministry added.

The Union government has been focusing on ramping up the number of tests carried out every day.
As per the figures of the ICMR, for the past three days, the total number of samples tested is over 5 lakh per day and on Monday this figure touched a record high of 5,28,082 tests. PM Narendra Modi on Monday announced that this number would further be significantly increased to 1 million tests per day in the coming weeks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID19 COVID Coronavirus
India Matters
Goat sales go on in Hyderabad on Monday ahead of Bakrid (Photo | R V K Rao)
'No substitute for animal sacrifice on Bakrid', says Darul Uloom Deoband
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Delhi's first plasma donor to donate again, for seventh time now
A health worker arranges tubes containing swab samples in a tray for COVID-19 test at a medical camp in Kasimedu fish market in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
How does Covid spread? Here’s what we know so far...
A poster announces sealing down of an area near JC Road in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Pandarinath b
With 16k containment zones, Bengaluru sealed up

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KSTRC bus stand flooded with rain water in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Heavy rains bring Kerala's Kochi to a standstill
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr Anthony Fauci. (File photo|AP)
Vaccine development moving at a rapid speed: USA Expert Anthony Fauci
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp