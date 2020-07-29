India's coronavirus case fatality rate reduces to 2.25 per cent: Centre 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s Covid-19 case fatality rate on Tuesday came further down to 2.25 per cent, and the Centre claimed this is a result of effective implementation of containment strategy combined with house-to-house surveys, aggressive testing and standardised clinical management protocols.

India now has 14,83,156 confirmed Covid-19 cases with 33,425 deaths. The country registered 47,703 new cases and 654 deaths in the last 24 hours. It has 4,96,988 active cases. “Under the guidance of the Central government, state governments have focused on reducing the fatalities by effectively managing the severe cases and prioritising care of the high-risk population using field health care workers leading to a decrease in the CFR across the country,” said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in a statement.

Country’s CFR has reduced from around 3.33 per cent in mid-June to 2.25 per cent today. The ramped-up three-tier hospital infrastructure along with prompt and seamless patient management has helped consistent increase in the recoveries, the health ministry said. For the fifth day in a row, there have been more than 30,000 recoveries per day.

“The focused efforts of Centre and state governments on early detection and isolation along with handholding of states by the expert teams of AIIMS, New Delhi for efficient clinical management of hospitalised cases and periodic visits of central teams, have borne results with continuously improving recovery rate,” the ministry added.

The Union government has been focusing on ramping up the number of tests carried out every day.

As per the figures of the ICMR, for the past three days, the total number of samples tested is over 5 lakh per day and on Monday this figure touched a record high of 5,28,082 tests. PM Narendra Modi on Monday announced that this number would further be significantly increased to 1 million tests per day in the coming weeks.