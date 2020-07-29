STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra state board declares Class 10 results, 95.30% pass

The Konkan region scored the maximum percentage of 98.77 per cent, whereas the lowest was from the Aurangabad region at 92 per cent.

Published: 29th July 2020 07:11 PM

Maharashtra board results, students

Balmohan Vidyamandir student Ananya Sharma celebrates after attaining 99.40 per cent in SSC class 10th exam and became the school topper at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: The results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) 10th standard of the Maharashtra State Board were declared on Wednesday on the official website of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).

A total of 15,84,264 students had registered for the exam, of which 15,75,103 students had appeared to take the test.

Of these, 15,01,105 candidates cleared the examination.

The overall pass percentage stood at 95.30. Girls fared better than boys with 96.91 per cent and 93.90 per cent, respectively.

As many as 22,570 schools took the exams, of which 8,360 recorded 100 per cent result.

Earlier, the results for the Higher Secondary Certificate (Class 12) exams were declared by the MSBSHSE on July 16 with 90.66 pass percentage.

