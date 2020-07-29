STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Nadda inaugurates six district BJP offices in Haryana via video conferencing

Regarding Haryana, he said that party leaders and workers from the state should focus on completing the work for party offices.

Published: 29th July 2020 04:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

J P Nadda

BJP President JP Nadda addresses during virtual inauguration of newly constructed Haryana BJP offices from party headquarters in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: BJP president JP Nadda inaugurated six district-level party offices in Haryana, through video conferencing, on Wednesday.

Nadda said that the setting up of party offices at the state and district level was being done to strengthen the organisation from the grassroots level.

Party workers from Rewari, Nuh, Palwal, Sonipat, Fatehabad, took part in the video conference held on Wednesday.

"In 2014, after getting elected, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the BJP party offices should be set up at both the state and district levels. The then BJP chief Amit Shah had included it in his list of programmes. He decided that both district and state offices will be made. We have made party offices in 500 places and work on the remaining 400 is in progress and will be completed soon," Nadda said.

Regarding Haryana, he said that party leaders and workers from the state should focus on completing the work for party offices.

"The BJP will have a party office soon in all 22 districts. One district level office is already functional and six have been inaugurated today. The foundation stone of seven more districts will be laid down in the coming month, and the sole remaining Sirsa district too will have an office soon," he added.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
JP Nadda BJP offices inauguration haryana
India Matters
Goat sales go on in Hyderabad on Monday ahead of Bakrid (Photo | R V K Rao)
'No substitute for animal sacrifice on Bakrid', says Darul Uloom Deoband
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Delhi's first plasma donor to donate again, for seventh time now
A health worker arranges tubes containing swab samples in a tray for COVID-19 test at a medical camp in Kasimedu fish market in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
How does Covid spread? Here’s what we know so far...
A poster announces sealing down of an area near JC Road in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Pandarinath b
With 16k containment zones, Bengaluru sealed up

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KSTRC bus stand flooded with rain water in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Heavy rains bring Kerala's Kochi to a standstill
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr Anthony Fauci. (File photo|AP)
Vaccine development moving at a rapid speed: USA Expert Anthony Fauci
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp