Noida manages to keep COVID-19 fatality rate in check

LUCKNOW: Despite a rise in COVID-19 cases, Noida of Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar has been able to keep the fatality rate under check. Of the total 4,864 cases registered so far, 40 have lost the battle to the pandemic.

It accounts for around 0.82 per cent case fatality rate (CFR). There has been no COVID related death in the NCR district over the past week.

However, 114 people tested positive for the virus on Tuesday. The first case of COVID- 19 was registered in Noida on March 8. Till April 30, the number of cases multiplied but no death was reported from the district. The first COVID related fatality in Noida was registered on May 2.

Figures show that the case fatality rate among COVID patients has been on the decline on a monthly basis since May.

As per the official figures, though the number of deaths had been on the rise every month since May, the fatality rate has registered a decline.

As many as seven deaths were reported out of a total of 315 active cases in May at a fatality rate of 2.22 per cent. In June, while the tally of active cases rose to 1,851, 15 more people lost the battle at a fatality rate of 0.81 per cent.

Similarly, 18 more deaths were reported out of a total of 2,482 active cases till July 26 at a fatality rate of 0.72 per cent. Today it stands at the CFR stands at 0.82 per cent in the district. As per the health authorities, the declining fatality rate was an indication that both the testing and recovery rate is going up with each passing day.

Noida DM Suhas LY attributed this to the continuous efforts of doctors and paramedics to maintain one of the lowest case fatality rates (CFR), of 0.8 per cent, in the country.

Last Friday, the district administration had organised testing camps in sectors 41, 75, 93, 121 and 134, and a total of 677 antigen tests were conducted, of which there were no positive cases.

