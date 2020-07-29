STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Reopen rape case against Hemant Soren: Jharkhand MP to Maharashtra home minister

This allegation against a chief minister is really shameful, Mumbai Police must re-open the case and investigate the matter, Dubey said in the letter.

Published: 29th July 2020 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 04:01 PM

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (File photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Launching a war against Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Twitter, Godda MP Nishikant Dubey has demanded reopening of rape and kidnapping case which was lodged by a Mumbai-based girl against Soren way back in 2013, but was withdrawn after a compromise petition was filed in the matter.

Dubey, a BJP MP, posted a letter on his twitter handle addressing Maharashtra Home Minister on Monday citing the ruling of the Supreme Court saying that cases related to serious and heinous offences cannot be quashed or compounded merely because the victim or the family of the victim have settled the dispute and decision to continue with the trial in such cases through the victim or victim’s family, the offender has settled the dispute.

According to Dubey, when the matter came to his notice at the beginning of this month, he immediately held a press conference in Dumka and demanded re-investigation into the matter. Within 2-3 days of the press conference, the State Government lodged some false cases against him related to property and
his educational qualification which will never stand in the court, he said.

Later, he also wrote a letter to Maharashtra Home Minister and put it on his twitter handle on Tuesday. “This allegation against a Chief Minister is really shameful, Mumbai Police must re-open the case and investigate the matter,” said Dubey.

CM Soren immediately reacted against it on his twitter handle warning Godda MP that he will be getting a legal-reply within 48 hours. “Respected MP has made some allegations on me. You will get a legal reply within 48 hours. Please stop misguiding people as per your conduct,” Soren said on his tweeter handle.

It did not stop here and Dubey again tweeted that the allegation was made in 2013 when he was Chief Minister of Jharkhand. He demanded re-investigation into the matter a month back citing the ruling of the Supreme Court.

Dubey further added that Jharkhand CM in connivance with DGP MV Rao and the local mafia wants to kill the girl who had lodged a case against him and requested Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Home Minister and Mumbai Police to provide adequate protection to her as her life is in danger.

“CBI enquiry into the entire episode of rape, bribery, threatening, planning to kill, blatant misuse of police powers and misuse of office is must and that too immediately,” said Dubey.

