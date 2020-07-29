STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Will release HC bar leader Qayoom detained under PSA, J&K government tells SC

Qayoom was detained following the abrogation of Article 370 in August last year.

Published: 29th July 2020 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

A Kashmiri man walks at a closed market during a lockdown in Srinagar, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Jammu and Kashmir administration informed the Supreme Court Wednesday that it has decided to release forthwith the high court bar association leader Mian Abdul Qayoom, detained under the J-K Public Safety Act with certain conditions.

It told the top court that Qayoom would be released with the conditions that he would not visit Kashmir till August 7, the day his current detention is coming to an end and would not issue any statements.

Qayoom was detained following the abrogation of Article 370 in August last year.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Ajay Rastogi and Aniruddha Bose took the statements of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the J-K administration, on record and ordered his release with certain conditions.

Mehta said the administration has decided to release Qayoom, nine days ahead of his current detention coming to an end on August 7 but he will have to remain in Delhi till then.

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for Qayoom, suggested that it would be better, if he is released on Thursday at the time when his family members are there to receive him.

Mehta agreed to the submission.

On July 27, the UT administration has told the top court that it will not extend the current detention of high court bar leader beyond August 7.

The top court had then asked J-K administration to apprise it by July 29 as to why Qayoom cannot be released on bail till August 7, the day his current detention period expires with certain conditions.

"We can release him on bail with some conditions like he would not visit Jammu and Kashmir and he will not make any statements," the top court had said.

On July 23, the J-K administration has informed the top court that the issue of Qayoom's detention was under consideration and a decision will soon be taken in the matter.

It had said that the court need not go into the merit of the case as the competent authority will soon decide it and sought some time to take instructions on the issue.

On July 15, the top court had asked the J-K administration to explain the basis for detaining Qayoom who has challenged his detention under the (PSA) since August 7 last year.

The top court had asked it to take into consideration various aspects including Qayoom's age, expiry of detention period and the COVID-19 pandemic.

On June 26, the top court had issued notice to the J-K administration and sought its reply on Qayoom's plea challenging his detention order.

Qayoom has also sought a direction to shift him from Tihar jail here to central jail in Srinagar on medical ground.

He has challenged the May 28 order of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court rejecting his plea against his prolonged "illegal detention" under the PSA in jails outside the UT.

He said he is a Senior Advocate with more than 40 years' standing at the Bar and has served as President of the J&K High Court Bar Association for many terms, including from 2014 till the present day.

Qayoom said he was detained on the intervening night of August 4 and 5, 2019, under the provisions of Jammu and Kashmir Code of Criminal Procedure and thereafter, an order of detention under the PSA was passed against him on August 7, 2019.

He said that on August 8 he was taken to Central Jail, Agra, Uttar Pradesh, without any prior notice of intimation, where he was kept in solitary confinement.

He said the high court's May 28 order is ex facie unsustainable in law as it is premised on "stale, irrelevant, remote, vague, imprecise and deficient" grounds of detention.

"The impugned judgment and order concluded that most of the grounds in the detention order "are somewhat clumsy" which implies that the High Court too found them wanting. Placing reliance on the doctrine of severability as enunciated by this Court in Gautam Jain versus Union of India. The High Court then proceeds to uphold the detention order solely on one ground," his appeal said.

He said the high court makes it abundantly clear that the detention order has been upheld solely on one ground -- the four FIRs dating back to 2008 and 2010, as enumerated in the detention order.

Qayoom said he had already been detained in 2010 on the basis of the said FIRs under the PSA, and the said detention was subsequently revoked.

"Thus, the same FIRs cannot be used to pass another order of detention under the PSA, as held by this Hon'ble Court," his plea said.

Qayoom said he is suffering from serious health ailments and is at a high-risk vulnerability for COVID-19 due to his co-morbid conditions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mian Abdul Qayoom Supreme Court J-K Public Safety Act Article 370
India Matters
Goat sales go on in Hyderabad on Monday ahead of Bakrid (Photo | R V K Rao)
'No substitute for animal sacrifice on Bakrid', says Darul Uloom Deoband
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Delhi's first plasma donor to donate again, for seventh time now
A health worker arranges tubes containing swab samples in a tray for COVID-19 test at a medical camp in Kasimedu fish market in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
How does Covid spread? Here’s what we know so far...
A poster announces sealing down of an area near JC Road in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Pandarinath b
With 16k containment zones, Bengaluru sealed up

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KSTRC bus stand flooded with rain water in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Heavy rains bring Kerala's Kochi to a standstill
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr Anthony Fauci. (File photo|AP)
Vaccine development moving at a rapid speed: USA Expert Anthony Fauci
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp