11 arrested for gangrape of two minor sisters in Chhattisgarh

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Police on Thursday arrested 11 persons in connection with the gangrape of two minor sisters at Balodabazar district, about 100 km from Raipur.

The incident occurred about a couple of months ago at Kesla village in Balodabazar. The accused also made a video of the act and threatened the girls.

After the girls recounted the incident with their relatives and women helpline, a case was registered with the police, and all the accused were taken into custody.

“The relatives of the two minors lodged the complaint about the incident that occurred two months ago on May 31. The girls, aged 14 and 16, were returning to their village with two friends during night when they were intercepted by eight people who later took turns to rape both. The girls didn’t report the incident as they there threatened them saying they will make the video viral if the duo tried to approach the police or tell anyone about it”, Balodabazar district police chief Indira Kalyan Elesela told The New Indian Express.

One of the accused called a survivor claiming the video of gangrape in possession with him and demanded her to meet him or else, he will make the same video public.

“The girl got scared, contacted the women helpline and the issue came to us”, the SP said.

The accused have been arrested and booked under IPC Section 376 (rape), 363 for tge abduction and Section 4 of POCSO Act for the aggravated offence of gang rape.

“Eleven have been arrested out of which two are minors. Eight allegedly raped the girls, two booked for attempting to rape, and one for abduction. We are investigating it further”, the SP added.

The victims and the 11 accused are from the neighbouring villages.