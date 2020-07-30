After Sushant Singh Rajput's father, now Bihar govt files caveat in SC, seeks to be heard in Rhea's plea

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bihar government Thursday filed a caveat in the Supreme Court seeking that it be heard before any order is passed on the plea of actor Rhea Chakraborty seeking transfer of an FIR lodged against her in Patna in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The Bihar government moved the top court, hours after a similar caveat was moved by Rajput's father.

Caveat is a type of petition filed to pre-empt any ex-parte order by the court on the plea filed by opposite side.

The caveat filed through Bihar government counsel Keshav Mohan seeks to be heard before any order is passed on the plea of Chakraborty, who has sought transfer of the FIR, lodged by Rajput's father in Patna to Mumbai.

Rajput, aged 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then the Mumbai police has been probing the case keeping in mind various angles.

Rhea moved the top court on Wednesday seeking transfer of an FIR from Patna to Mumbai, which is being investigated by the Bihar police on the allegations of Rajput's father that she abetted 'suicide' of his actor son.

"Let nothing be done in the above matter without prior notice to the undersigned" Rajput's father Krishna Kishore Singh said in his caveat filed through lawyer Nitin Saluja.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, who is the family lawyer of the late actor, had said on Wednesday that Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty's plea in the Supreme Court seeking transfer of an FIR from Patna indicates that "somebody in Mumbai police was helping her".