STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

All India Institute of Ayurveda starts providing free testing, treatment to COVID-19 patients

Shripad Yesso Naik, Union AYUSH Minister, visited the CHC on July 28 to review the arrangements at the centre for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Published: 30th July 2020 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2020 03:13 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State for Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy Shripad Yesso Naik (File photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) has started providing free testing and treatment to patients in its COVID-19 Health Centre (CHC), announced the Shripad Yesso Naik, Union AYUSH Minister.

Naik visited the CHC on July 28 to review the arrangements at the centre for treatment of COVID-19 patients. During the visit, the minister announced that CHC will provide free of cost testing and treatment facilities to all the patients.

He also inaugurated the Intensive Care Unit of CHC, which has been equipped with ventilator facility and all other standard provisions of ICU.

The AIIA has also been designated as COVID-19 testing centre (RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Testing) by the Delhi government. A COVID Call Centre has been established at AIIA for handling queries related to COVID-19 being raised by the general public telephonically, an official statement by the AYUSH Ministry said.

The minister praised prophylactic program 'AYURAKSHA' going on for 80,000 Delhi Police personnel under the directions of the ministry.

"Delhi Police, being the frontline warriors of COVID-19, are being given AYURAKSHA kit for boosting the immunity and increasing quality of life against COVID-19. The AYURAKSHA kit contains Sanshamani Vati (prepared from Giloy), AYUSH Kadha and Anu Taila for nasal application," the official release said.

"Till date 158,454 Ayuraksha kits have been distributed in two phases with an overall compliance of more than 90 per cent. Feedback of the Delhi police personnel is being analysed with the help of Public Health Foundation of India," it added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
All India Institute of Ayurveda COVID-19 testing Shripad Yesso Naik Ayush ministry
India Matters
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya. (File | PTI)
'Googly and outside off-stump': Viral Acharya on demonetisation, saying no and COVID challenges
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kids aged 3-6 will now get formal school education
With children’s schooling affected, 20 per cent of the households said they are ready to consider withdrawing their children from school due to financial crisis. (Express Illustrations)
Child labour, trafficking, dropout rates may increase post-lockdown, finds survey
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Coronaviruses had circulated in bats for decades

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Version 7.0: Tamil Nadu government extends COVID-19 lockdown till August 31
Things to look forward to in NBA 2019-20 as the season restarts
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp