STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal: Another BJP leader strikes discordant note after Mukul Roy

Arjun Singh is said to have highlighted how the party’s day-to-day affairs are being dominated by a section of leaders known for their proximity to state president Dilip Ghosh.

Published: 30th July 2020 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2020 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Both Mukul Roy (C) & Arjun Singh are circumspect about BJP’s poll prospects in Bengal.

Both Mukul Roy (C) & Arjun Singh are circumspect about BJP’s poll prospects in Bengal.

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Five days after senior leader Mukul Roy skipped meetings following difference with BJP’s 2021 poll projections, another round of rift in BJP’s West Bengal unit surfaced in a meeting with the saffron camp’s national leadership in Delhi on Tuesday. 

BJP MP from Barrackpore Arjun Singh, who defected from the ruling Trinamool Congress before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, alleged that “efficient’’ workers were not being allowed to function freely by a section of the leaders, said BJP insiders.

Accusing a section of BJP leaders of not following inclusiveness, Singh is said to have highlighted how the party’s day-to-day affairs are being dominated by a section of leaders known for their proximity to state president Dilip Ghosh.

“Singh rued how the party leaders overlooked a police raid at his house and did not make it an issue. The MP also held the state unit’s organisational failure for not wining more Lok Sabha seats other than Barrackpore and Bankura despite high chances,’’ said a BJP leader.

At the meeting attended by BJP national leaders including Shiv Prakash, Kailash Vijayvargiya and Arvind Menon, Singh also alleged that the new entrants were not being allowed to function properly.

“In Tuesday’s meeting, another MP (Singh) said that the ground-level strength of the party is not as strong as it is being projected before the national leaders by Ghosh,’’ said another BJP leader.

“Ghosh claimed the party already recruited booth-level workers who are all set to take on TMC’s foot-soldiers. But the MP said turning the booth-level workers into polling agents on the day of elections would not be an easy task to do.’’ Singh, however, refused to admit any rift in the party.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
West Bengal BJP Mukul Roy Arjun Singh
India Matters
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya. (File | PTI)
'Googly and outside off-stump': Viral Acharya on demonetisation, saying no and COVID challenges
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kids aged 3-6 will now get formal school education
With children’s schooling affected, 20 per cent of the households said they are ready to consider withdrawing their children from school due to financial crisis. (Express Illustrations)
Child labour, trafficking, dropout rates may increase post-lockdown, finds survey
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Coronaviruses had circulated in bats for decades

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Version 7.0: Tamil Nadu government extends COVID-19 lockdown till August 31
Things to look forward to in NBA 2019-20 as the season restarts
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp