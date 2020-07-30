Bengal: Another BJP leader strikes discordant note after Mukul Roy

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Five days after senior leader Mukul Roy skipped meetings following difference with BJP’s 2021 poll projections, another round of rift in BJP’s West Bengal unit surfaced in a meeting with the saffron camp’s national leadership in Delhi on Tuesday.

BJP MP from Barrackpore Arjun Singh, who defected from the ruling Trinamool Congress before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, alleged that “efficient’’ workers were not being allowed to function freely by a section of the leaders, said BJP insiders.

Accusing a section of BJP leaders of not following inclusiveness, Singh is said to have highlighted how the party’s day-to-day affairs are being dominated by a section of leaders known for their proximity to state president Dilip Ghosh.

“Singh rued how the party leaders overlooked a police raid at his house and did not make it an issue. The MP also held the state unit’s organisational failure for not wining more Lok Sabha seats other than Barrackpore and Bankura despite high chances,’’ said a BJP leader.

At the meeting attended by BJP national leaders including Shiv Prakash, Kailash Vijayvargiya and Arvind Menon, Singh also alleged that the new entrants were not being allowed to function properly.

“In Tuesday’s meeting, another MP (Singh) said that the ground-level strength of the party is not as strong as it is being projected before the national leaders by Ghosh,’’ said another BJP leader.

“Ghosh claimed the party already recruited booth-level workers who are all set to take on TMC’s foot-soldiers. But the MP said turning the booth-level workers into polling agents on the day of elections would not be an easy task to do.’’ Singh, however, refused to admit any rift in the party.