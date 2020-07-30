STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar: Armed robbers loot bank in broad daylight, decamp with Rs 69 lakh

According to Aurangabad SP Pankaj Kumar, the robbers took all staffers including managers and cashiers of bank at gunpoint and forced them to open the currency chest.

Published: 30th July 2020 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2020 02:41 PM

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: A gang of eight bike-borne robbers looted Rs 69 lakh in cash at gunpoint from the currency chest of a bank in Bihar’s Aurangabad district on Thursday.

Armed with sophisticated guns and sharp-edged weapons, the gang entered the Jinnuria branch of Indian Bank at around 11 am and decamped with the cash while brandishing arms.

The robbers stacked the bundles of currencies in different denominations in bags and escaped unchallenged in a broad daylight.

One of the robbers assaulted a bank staff with a knife when he resisted.

The system of bank’s CCTV was not found recording the video footage, the SP said.

“But the police are scanning the video footage of other CCTV devices installed en route the criminals escaped”, the SP told the media, adding that one of the eight robbers, who was spotted, could be around 50.

