STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP worker found hanged from tree in Bengal's Midnapore weeks after party MLA died in similar way

The body of Purnachandra Das (44), a booth president of BJP in the Ramnagar area of the south Bengal district, was found hanging from a tree by locals, police said.

Published: 30th July 2020 01:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2020 01:18 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By PTI

KOLKATA: A BJP worker was found hanged from a tree near his house in West Bengal's East Midnapore district on Wednesday, with his party alleging that he was killed by goons of the ruling Trinamool Congress as he had refused to join them.

The Trinamool Congress rubbished the allegation as "completely baseless and politically motivated", and said a police investigation would bring out the truth.

The body of Purnachandra Das (44), a booth president of BJP in the Ramnagar area of the south Bengal district, was found hanging from a tree by locals, police said.

"We are investigating the matter," a police officer said.

According to family members of Das, local TMC leaders had been putting pressure on him for the past few days to join their party.

"But he was not willing to do so. Today a meeting was scheduled to be held with local TMC leaders. Later in the evening, he was found hanging. We want the truth to come out," a member of his family said.

The district BJP leadership alleged that TMC goons killed Das and hanged his body from the tree.

Earlier this month, a senior BJP leader and MLA, Debendra Nath Ray, was found dead under mysterious circumstances near his house in North Dinajpur district in north Bengal.

Ray was found hanging from a ceiling, outside a closed shop, near his home in the Hemtabad area of the district, police said.

His family and the party alleged that it was a "cold-blooded murder by TMC".

The police, however, quoting post-mortem report had said he died due to hanging, and no other injury mark was found on Ray's body.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BJP West Bengal TMC Midnapore
India Matters
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya. (File | PTI)
'Googly and outside off-stump': Viral Acharya on demonetisation, saying no and COVID challenges
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kids aged 3-6 will now get formal school education
With children’s schooling affected, 20 per cent of the households said they are ready to consider withdrawing their children from school due to financial crisis. (Express Illustrations)
Child labour, trafficking, dropout rates may increase post-lockdown, finds survey
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Coronaviruses had circulated in bats for decades

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Version 7.0: Tamil Nadu government extends COVID-19 lockdown till August 31
Things to look forward to in NBA 2019-20 as the season restarts
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp