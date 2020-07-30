STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cabinet approves MoU between India & Zimbabwe on cooperation in traditional medicine, homeopathy

The main objective of the MoU is to strengthen, promote and develop co-operation in traditional medicine systems between the two countries on the basis of equality and mutual benefit, it said.

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Cabinet on Wednesday gave ex-post facto approval to an agreement between India and Zimbabwe on cooperation in the field of traditional systems of medicine and homeopathy.

  The MoU, which was signed on November 3, 2018 and approved by the Cabinet on Wednesday, aims to provide a framework for cooperation between the two countries for the promotion of traditional systems of medicine and homeopathy and will mutually benefit both nations in the field of traditional medicine, an official statement said.

The areas of cooperation identified by the MoU include promotion in the regulation of teaching, practice, drugs and drugless therapies, supply of all medicine materials and documents necessary for demonstration and reference in achieving the objectives and exchange of experts for the training of practitioners, paramedics, scientists, teaching professionals and students among others.

Mutual recognition of pharmacopoeias and formularies, systems of medicines which are officially recognised by the parties, educational qualifications awarded by central and state recognised universities were also identified as areas of cooperation by the MoU, the statement said.

The main objective of the MoU is to strengthen, promote and develop co-operation in traditional medicine systems between the two countries on the basis of equality and mutual benefit, it said.

Provision of scholarships for education in recognized institutions, recognition of traditional preparations on a reciprocal basis by qualified practitioners as per the existing laws of the respective countries and permission to practice on reciprocal basis by qualified practitioners as per the existing laws of the respective countries were also identified as areas of cooperation by the MoU, the statement said.

