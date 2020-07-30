STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Contempt notice: More Supreme Court judges back advocate Prashant Bhushan

Eight retired judges on Wednesday joined 131 others in expressing solidarity with advocate Prashant Bhushan.

Published: 30th July 2020 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2020 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Advocate Prashant Bhushan

Advocate Prashant Bhushan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Eight retired judges, including seven former Supreme Court judges, on Wednesday joined 131 others in expressing solidarity with advocate Prashant Bhushan and sought withdrawal of contempt proceedings initiated against him last week by the apex court. 

Former SC judges Justices Ruma Pal, G S Singhvi, A K Ganguly, Gopala Gowda,  Aftab Alam, J Chelameswar and Vikramjit Sen, and Justice (retd) Anjana Prakash of Patna High Court expressed solidarity with Bhushan. 

Earlier, a group of 131 prominent personalities, including retired judges, former bureaucrats, ambassadors, activists and academics, issued a statement that initiation of criminal contempt proceedings against Bhushan over his tweets on judiciary amounts to “stifling criticism”.

“The initiation of contempt proceedings against Bhushan, who had articulated some of these concerns in his tweets, appears to be an attempt at stifling such criticism, not just by Bhushan but by all stakeholders in the Indian democratic and constitutional setup. We believe the institution must address these genuine concerns,” the statement read.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Prashant Bhushan Supreme Court
India Matters
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya. (File | PTI)
'Googly and outside off-stump': Viral Acharya on demonetisation, saying no and COVID challenges
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kids aged 3-6 will now get formal school education
With children’s schooling affected, 20 per cent of the households said they are ready to consider withdrawing their children from school due to financial crisis. (Express Illustrations)
Child labour, trafficking, dropout rates may increase post-lockdown, finds survey
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Coronaviruses had circulated in bats for decades

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • nathan
    Headline totally wrong. They are retired judges not SUPREME COURT JUDGES
    9 hours ago reply
Videos
Version 7.0: Tamil Nadu government extends COVID-19 lockdown till August 31
Things to look forward to in NBA 2019-20 as the season restarts
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp