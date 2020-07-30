STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Deepening economic crisis: Chidambaram brings up aviation, telecom

Chidambaram, in a series of tweets, said that millions of people have lost their jobs or livelihood in the last 12 months and added that the collapse of the two major industries will cost many more.

Published: 30th July 2020 02:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2020 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Targetting the central government over the "deepening economic crisis", senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday asserted that two major industries -- telecom and aviation -- are on the verge of collapse.

Chidambaram, in a series of tweets, said that millions of people have lost their jobs or livelihood in the last 12 months and added that the collapse of the two major industries will cost many more thousand direct and indirect jobs.

"When will the BJP government acknowledge the gravity of the deepening economic crisis in the country? When will the Prime Minister acknowledge his failure and the failure of his economic managers?" Chidambaram tweeted.

He said that the aviation industry has suffered massive losses and faces an uncertain future unless the central government steps in with a rescue plan.

"Will the government realize that one of our major telecom companies is on the verge of collapse and the government has no plan to save the struggling telecom industry? Will the government realize that the aviation industry has suffered massive losses and every one of them will go the Air India way unless the government steps in with a rescue plan?" Chidambaram tweeted.

"Millions have lost their jobs or livelihood in the last 12 months. The collapse of two major industries -- telecom and aviation -- will cost many more thousand direct and indirect jobs," a following tweet said.

Chidambaram's remark comes a day after one of the leadling telecom companies, Bharti Airtel, posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 15,933 crore in the first quarter of the fiscal, mainly due to its one-time expense related to the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.

Meanwhile, the aviation industry is also going through a crisis as several travel restrictions continue and passenger international flights remain suspended in view of the coronavirus pandemic, which has hampered the economy and businesses. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
P Chidambaram telecom industry aviation industry India economic crisis
India Matters
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya. (File | PTI)
'Googly and outside off-stump': Viral Acharya on demonetisation, saying no and COVID challenges
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kids aged 3-6 will now get formal school education
With children’s schooling affected, 20 per cent of the households said they are ready to consider withdrawing their children from school due to financial crisis. (Express Illustrations)
Child labour, trafficking, dropout rates may increase post-lockdown, finds survey
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Coronaviruses had circulated in bats for decades

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Version 7.0: Tamil Nadu government extends COVID-19 lockdown till August 31
Things to look forward to in NBA 2019-20 as the season restarts
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp