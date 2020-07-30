Mayawati echoes concern over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, demands CBI probe

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: BSP president Mayawati on Thursday demanded a probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case by CBI saying that the case was getting murkier with each passing day.

She said the probe was imperative as the mystery shrouding the death of the star should be busted and justice should be ensured to the bereaved family.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14. The Mumbai police, since then, have been probing the case from various angles. So far, around 40 people associated with the film industry have recorded their statements. The actor had starred in films such as “Chichhore”, “Kai Po Che”, “Son Chiraiya,” “Kedarnath” and “Dil Bechara” which was released recently.

Mayawati also said that the Maharashtra government should be serious about conducting the probe into the case.

Taking to Twitter, the BSP chief said: “The case related to death of young actor of Bihar origin Sushant Singh Rajput is getting murkier with each passing day as the new facts are emerging on a daily basis and his father filing an FIR with Patna police. Now it would be better if the case was investigated by the

CBI instead of Maharashtra and Bihar police.”

In another tweet, Mayawati said: “Because of the different stance taken by Congress leaders of Maharashtra and Bihar in Sushant Singh Rajput case, it seems that their real purpose is first to fulfil their political interests… Maharashtra government should be serious about it”.

On the basis of a complaint registered by the father of the deceased actor in Patna, an FIR has been lodged against actress Rhea Chakraborty and six others on July 25 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including those pertaining to abetment of suicide and fraud.

The case in which the Mumbai police has been busy quizzing Bollywood’s big producers and directors such as Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt, staff and aides of Karan Johar and others to ascertain the reasons for the untimely demise of the young actor suddenly took a new turn with Rajput’s father lodging the FIR.