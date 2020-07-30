STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MP: Kin of Corona warrior doctor who died of Covid-19 in Delhi appeal for govt help

The family members requested the central, Delhi, and MP governments to render a suitable job for the doctor's sister-in-law.

Dr. Joginder Chaudhary

Dr. Joginder Chaudhary (Photo | Express)

BHOPAL: Four days after having lost their Corona warrior doctor son to Covid-19 in Delhi, a small agrarian family in Madhya Pradesh has sought urgent help from the government to save it from financial crisis.

"My nephew Dr. Joginder Chaudhary worked day and night for Covid-19 patients as a junior resident doctor at Baba Sahab Ambedkar Hospital in Delhi. He was infected while working in the hospital. He died at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital while battling the virus on July 26. He was our prime hope owing to which my elder brother (Joginder's father) sold his house to fund his MBBS education in China," said the deceased doctor's uncle Yovan Prasad Chaudhary.

"Our family pinned hopes that after completing the post-graduation studies, Joginder would come back to native Jhantla village in Neemuch district and start a hospital for the poor with the help of his sister-in-law (younger brother's wife), who is pursuing a para-medical course," said Chaudhary.

"But with Joginder's death, all our hopes have faded away and his family is in deep financial crisis. Since the entire money was invested in Joginder's education. Now Joginder's sister-in-law is our last hope. we request the central, Delhi, and MP governments to render a suitable job to her to save the family from plunging into deep financial crisis," a teary-eyed Chaudhary appealed.

The deceased doctor's father Rajendra Chaudhary, who now lives in a small house with family in the village, said: "Every doctor, who has lost life while working for saving lives is a martyr and his kins need to be supported by the governments to ensure that all medical and paramedical staff continue to battle to save lives without caring for their own lives."

The 27-year-old Dr. Joginder Chaudhary, a junior resident doctor at the Baba Sahab Ambedkar Hospital in Delhi, tested Covid positive on June 27. He was first admitted to the hospital he was working in, but later shifted to Lok Nayak Hospital and subsequently to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. He died on July 26.

