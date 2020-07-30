STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NEP also seeks to instill in students a rootedness and pride in India

The document, a result of an exercise that began nearly 6 years ago, also says that the rich heritage of ancient and eternal Indian knowledge and thought has been a guiding light for this policy.

Image a student studying used for representational purpose only(Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The New Education Policy approved by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday also seeks to instil in students a rootedness and pride in India, and its “rich, diverse, ancient and modern culture and knowledge systems and traditions”.

“The vision of the policy is to instil among the learners a deep-rooted pride in being Indian,not only in thought, but also in spirit, intellect, and deeds, as well as to develop knowledge, skills, values, and dispositions that support responsible commitment to human rights, sustainable development and living, and global well-being, thereby reflecting a truly global citizen,” says the document.

“The pursuit of knowledge (Jnan), wisdom (Pragyaa), and truth (Satya) was always considered in Indian thought and philosophy as the highest human goal,” it says.

The aim of education in ancient India was not just the acquisition of knowledge as preparation for life in this world, or life beyond schooling, but for the complete realization and liberation of the self, the document outlines.

World-class institutions of ancient India such as Takshashila, Nalanda,Vikramshila, Vallabhi, set the highest standards of multidisciplinary teaching and research and hosted scholars and students from across backgrounds and countries, it stresses.

The Indian education system produced great scholars such as Charaka, Susruta, Aryabhata, Varahamihira, Bhaskaracharya, Brahmagupta, Chanakya, Chakrapani Datta, Madhava, Panini, Patanjali, Nagarjuna, Gautama, Pingala, Sankardev, Maitreyi, Gargi and Thiruvalluvar, among numerous others, who made seminal contributions to world knowledge in diverse fields such as mathematics, astronomy, metallurgy, medical science and surgery, civil engineering, architecture, shipbuilding and navigation, yoga, fine arts, chess, and more—it adds.

“Indian culture and philosophy have had a strong influence on the world. These rich legacies to world heritage must not only be nurtured and preserved for posterity but also researched, enhanced, and put to new uses through our education system,” says the NEP.

