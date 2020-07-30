STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NEP's objective to implement RSS agenda; BJP should not 'politicise' future of chidren: Akhilesh Yadav

Yadav also targeted the ruling Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh, saying it has not initiated any new scheme and has only renamed those launched by the previous SP government.

Published: 30th July 2020 08:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2020 08:13 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday claimed that the objective of the new education policy announced by the Centre is to implement the "agenda of RSS".

A government which is destroying social amity, cultural values and the principles of the Constitution, and not learning any lessons, can achieve nothing by changing the education policy or the name of a ministry, he said.

"Nothing will happen with this," Yadav added.

"The objective of the new education policy announced by the Centre is to implement the agenda of the RSS. According to this agenda, the curriculum will now be presented in a special colour to mold the new generations," the SP chief said in a statement here.

ALSO READ | NEP recommends highly-regulated, poorly-funded education model: Delhi dy CM Manish Sisodia

The BJP should not "politicise the future of the children", Yadav said.

"Education should be such that secures the future of students," he added.

The Union Cabinet approved the National Education Policy 2020 on Wednesday.

This is the first education policy of the 21st century and replaces the thirty-four-year-old National Policy on Education (NPE), 1986.

Yadav also targeted the ruling Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh, saying it has not initiated any new scheme and has only renamed those launched by the previous SP government.

"BJP's act are now open to all, and even its MPs and MLAs have started raising their voices against their own government," Yadav said, adding that resentment is brewing among the people's representatives due to anti-people policies of the government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
New National education policy Akhilesh Yadav Samajwadi Party RSS BJP
India Matters
The new policy emphasises mother tongue/local language/regional language as the medium of instruction at least till Grade 5, but preferably till Grade 8 and beyond.  (File Photo, EPS)
Teaching faculty welcomes New Education Policy 2020, label it 'ambitious' 
Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong (File Photo | AP)
China committed to peace, not a strategic threat to India, says envoy
Image for representation (File Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Promoting students without holding exams against norms, UGC tells SC
For representational purpose
Law criminalising triple talaq brings down cases to 1K from 11K in a year 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Version 7.0: Tamil Nadu government extends COVID-19 lockdown till August 31
Representational Image (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
This Gujarat Businessman converted his office into COVID19 hospital for poor people
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp