New education policy refers to ancient Indian knowledge, seeks to instill pride in the country

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The NEP seeks to instil in students a rootedness and pride in India, and its “rich, diverse, ancient and modern culture and knowledge systems and traditions”.

“The vision of the policy is to instil among the learners a deep-rooted pride in being Indian,not only in thought, but also in spirit, intellect, and deeds, as well as to develop knowledge, skills, values, and dispositions that support responsible commitment to human rights, sustainable development and living, and global well-being, thereby reflecting a truly global citizen,” says the document.

It also says the rich heritage of ancient and eternal Indian knowledge and thought has been a guiding light for this policy.

“The pursuit of knowledge (Jnan), wisdom (Pragyaa), and truth (Satya) was always considered in Indian thought and philosophy as the highest human goal,” it says.

The aim of education in ancient India was not just the acquisition of knowledge but a complete realisation and liberation of the self, it outlines.

World-class institutions of ancient India such as Taksha-shila, Nalanda, Vikramshila, Vallabhi set the highest standards of multidisciplinary teaching and research and hosted scholars and students from across the world, it stresses. Indian culture and philosophy have had a strong influence on the world.