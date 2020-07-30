Norms eased for employees stuck due to lockdown

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government has relaxed norms for regularising its employees’ services, who failed to join office after leave or official tour on account of lack of public transport facility during the lockdown.

An order issued by the Department of Personnel & Training to all the ministries and departments said the decision was taken as the DoPT received several queries from the employees, who proceeded on leave with necessary permission, but couldn’t report for duty due to travel restrictions.

Such cases should dealt with under the relaxed norms and he ministries and departments “should avoid an unnecessary reference to it on the subject”, the DoPT order said.