STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Not more than 30 students in a class, says New Education Policy

It also says that in areas with large numbers of socio-economically disadvantaged students, schools should have a pupil-teacher ratio of 25:1.

Published: 30th July 2020 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2020 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

School

For representation purposes

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Classrooms in Indian schools could soon have less than 30 students each at every level, the New Education Policy approved by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday has suggested.

It also says that in areas with large numbers of socio-economically disadvantaged students, schools should have a pupil-teacher ratio of 25:1.

Under the Right to Education Act 2009, which covers children between 6-14 years of age, the stipulated pupil-teacher ratio for primary classes and upper primary classes is 30:1 and 35:1 respectively.

“A pupil-teacher ratio (PTR) of under 30:1 will be ensured at the level of each school; areas having large numbers of socio-economically disadvantaged students will aim for a PTR of under 25:1,” says the NEP—that has now been adopted by the Centre after months of to and fro between the Union Human Resources Development Ministry and the Prime Minister’s Office.

Educationist Neelam Sood, who has been with the National Institute of Education Planning and Administration, said it’s a significant change.

“Large classes with much-reduced attention on children are a major impediment in the teaching and learning process and the new recommended TPR is a positive change,” she said.

Sood, however, added that the emphasis should also be on enhancing the quality of teachers and filling vacancies across India.

Officials in the HRD ministry said that this aspect, too, has been addressed in the NEP.

The policy, for example, says that to ensure that good students enter the teaching profession - especially from rural areas - a large number of merit-based scholarships will be instituted across the country for studying quality 4-year integrated B.Ed. programmes.

In rural areas, special merit-based scholarships will be established that also include preferential employment in their local areas upon successful completion of their B.Ed. programs.

Such scholarships will provide local job opportunities to local students, especially female students so that these students serve as local-area role models and as highly-qualified teachers who speak the local language, says the policy.

The NEP also proposes that “incentives will be provided for teachers to take up teaching jobs in rural areas, especially in areas that are currently facing acute shortage of quality teachers.”

A key incentive for teaching in rural schools will be the provision of local housing near or on the school premises or increased housing allowances.

The policy also emphasises that “teachers doing outstanding work must be recognized and promoted, and given salary raises, to incentivize all teachers to do their best work.”

“Therefore, a robust merit-based structure of tenure, promotion, and salary structure will be developed, with multiple levels within each teacher stage, that incentivizes and recognizes outstanding teachers.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
New Education Policy NEP classroom strength school education right to education
India Matters
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya. (File | PTI)
'Googly and outside off-stump': Viral Acharya on demonetisation, saying no and COVID challenges
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kids aged 3-6 will now get formal school education
With children’s schooling affected, 20 per cent of the households said they are ready to consider withdrawing their children from school due to financial crisis. (Express Illustrations)
Child labour, trafficking, dropout rates may increase post-lockdown, finds survey
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Coronaviruses had circulated in bats for decades

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Version 7.0: Tamil Nadu government extends COVID-19 lockdown till August 31
Things to look forward to in NBA 2019-20 as the season restarts
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp