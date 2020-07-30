PM Narendra Modi brainstorming on MSME stress and loan moratorium with top bankers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met top bankers to discuss loan moratorium, the proposal for single-window clearance for MSME loans and the issue of closure of MSME units due to lockdown.

The meeting, conducted via video-conference, was attended by SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar, PNB chief S S Mallikarjuna Rao, ICICI Bank’s Sandeep Bakhshi and HDFC Bank boss Aditya Puri, besides top officials of the finance ministry and the PMO.

“It was a brainstorming session to take stock of the liquidity situation, loan disbursement and moratorium during lockdown,” a senior official present in the meeting told TNIE. Sources in the PMO said the meeting will happen again on Thursday, which will be attended by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das, Sebi chief Ajay Tyagi, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, and MSME minister Nitin Gadkari. The meeting is scheduled in the backdrop of economic stress due to Covid-19.