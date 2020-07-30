STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pregnant woman in Pune strangulates 4-year-old daughter with phone charger for being mischievous

The accused had informed her husband that the child was mischievous and was troubling her. So, she banged her head on a wall and strangulated her with a mobile charger.

By ANI

PUNE: A woman was arrested for killing her four-year-old daughter at Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune, the police said. The woman allegedly banged the child's head and strangulated her for being mischievous.

The police said that the woman was arrested for murdering her daughter on July 27 after a case was filed by her husband at the Sanghvi Police Station of Pimpri Chinchwad. The accused had informed her husband that the child was mischievous and was troubling her. So, she banged her head on a wall and strangulated her with a mobile charger.

The incident took place on July 27 when four-year-old was at home with her mother, while the rest of her family had gone out of town to attend the 10th day ritual of the complainant's mother, who had passed away.

The complainant received a call from home that his wife has killed their daughter following which they rushed towards their home and found the child lying on a bed. Accused Savita Kakde then narrated the incident to her husband. The child was immediately rushed to a hospital but was declared brought dead.

The police said that the accused was six months pregnant and that was the reason why she was not taken for the event by her husband. She has been booked under section 302 of the IPC and has been arrested.

"There was a death in the family due to which the entire family had gone out. The mother killed her the child out of anger. She has said that the child was being mischievous and giving her problems so she banged her head on a wall and strangulated her," said Rangnath Unde, senior police inspector.  

