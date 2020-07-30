STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Raipur diary

As part of an aggressive anti-Maoist campaign ‘Lon Varatu’, Dantewada collector Deepak Soni and SP Abhishek Pallava released the lists of Maoist cadres carrying cash rewards on their heads.

Published: 30th July 2020 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2020 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

Lon Varatu

For representational purposes

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

Mission to lure away Red cadres

As part of an aggressive anti-Maoist campaign ‘Lon Varatu’, Dantewada collector Deepak Soni and SP Abhishek Pallava released the lists of Maoist cadres carrying cash rewards on their heads. The aim to appealing the cadres to return to mainstream and live a life of dignity. The families of Maoists, the villagers and the rebels are exhorted to return homes renouncing the outlawed CPI (Maoist). “Every effort would be made to turn Dantewada free from Naxal menace,” Soni affirmed. “Initial response is encouraging,” said Pallava.

FICCI, CSIDC discuss investment avenues

The FICCI’s state unit in association with Chhattisgarh State Industrial Development Corporation (CSIDC) explored investment opportunities in bio-ethanol and food processing industry. While reiterating Chhattisgarh was amongst the top achiever on ‘Ease of Doing Business’, CSIDC MD P Arun Prasad said that the state was preferred destination to have 200 food parks at block and district level, with 80% population depends on agriculture and agro-based activities. Chhattisgarh shares its border with seven states and has better air, rail and road connectivity.  FICCI state chairman Pradeep Tandon opined such industries will generate rural employment, boost economy and better utilisation of raw agriculture produce through value addition.

Record eviction without protest

A daunting task to evict over 900 families, 11 dairies, 15 shops, seen as a major hurdle to a comprehensive Arpa River Front beautification project in Bilaspur, was accomplished without any major protest. Such mega displacement is the first of its kind in Chhattisgarh. The encroachers were shifted to alternative areas. The high court refused any stay on the displacement for the beautification plan under the Smart City project. The project is aimed to reclaim the river edge as a public asset, cater to traffic loads, enhance greenery and facilitate recreation facilities in a big way, said collector Saransh Mittar. 

Awards to encourage village cleanliness

To promote sanitation coverage in villages, the Clean Indian Mission-Rural will give away cash awards worth `4.34 crore to select gram panchayats and winners on Gandhi Jayanti. Awards would be given under 15 categories. The selection would be for ODF villages, outfits encouraging community participation in maintaining cleanliness and promoting hygiene. “Such awards will lead to healthy competition in encouraging hygiene habits, bring about behavioral change in rural population besides creating awareness on solid-liquid waste management,” said TS Singhdeo Health Minister.

Ejaz Kaiser
Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh ejaz@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Raipur Diary
India Matters
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya. (File | PTI)
'Googly and outside off-stump': Viral Acharya on demonetisation, saying no and COVID challenges
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kids aged 3-6 will now get formal school education
With children’s schooling affected, 20 per cent of the households said they are ready to consider withdrawing their children from school due to financial crisis. (Express Illustrations)
Child labour, trafficking, dropout rates may increase post-lockdown, finds survey
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Coronaviruses had circulated in bats for decades

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Version 7.0: Tamil Nadu government extends COVID-19 lockdown till August 31
Things to look forward to in NBA 2019-20 as the season restarts
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp