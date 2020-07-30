Raipur diary

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

Mission to lure away Red cadres

As part of an aggressive anti-Maoist campaign ‘Lon Varatu’, Dantewada collector Deepak Soni and SP Abhishek Pallava released the lists of Maoist cadres carrying cash rewards on their heads. The aim to appealing the cadres to return to mainstream and live a life of dignity. The families of Maoists, the villagers and the rebels are exhorted to return homes renouncing the outlawed CPI (Maoist). “Every effort would be made to turn Dantewada free from Naxal menace,” Soni affirmed. “Initial response is encouraging,” said Pallava.

FICCI, CSIDC discuss investment avenues

The FICCI’s state unit in association with Chhattisgarh State Industrial Development Corporation (CSIDC) explored investment opportunities in bio-ethanol and food processing industry. While reiterating Chhattisgarh was amongst the top achiever on ‘Ease of Doing Business’, CSIDC MD P Arun Prasad said that the state was preferred destination to have 200 food parks at block and district level, with 80% population depends on agriculture and agro-based activities. Chhattisgarh shares its border with seven states and has better air, rail and road connectivity. FICCI state chairman Pradeep Tandon opined such industries will generate rural employment, boost economy and better utilisation of raw agriculture produce through value addition.

Record eviction without protest

A daunting task to evict over 900 families, 11 dairies, 15 shops, seen as a major hurdle to a comprehensive Arpa River Front beautification project in Bilaspur, was accomplished without any major protest. Such mega displacement is the first of its kind in Chhattisgarh. The encroachers were shifted to alternative areas. The high court refused any stay on the displacement for the beautification plan under the Smart City project. The project is aimed to reclaim the river edge as a public asset, cater to traffic loads, enhance greenery and facilitate recreation facilities in a big way, said collector Saransh Mittar.

Awards to encourage village cleanliness

To promote sanitation coverage in villages, the Clean Indian Mission-Rural will give away cash awards worth `4.34 crore to select gram panchayats and winners on Gandhi Jayanti. Awards would be given under 15 categories. The selection would be for ODF villages, outfits encouraging community participation in maintaining cleanliness and promoting hygiene. “Such awards will lead to healthy competition in encouraging hygiene habits, bring about behavioral change in rural population besides creating awareness on solid-liquid waste management,” said TS Singhdeo Health Minister.

