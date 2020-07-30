Rebel Rajasthan Congress MLAs shifted, change phone numbers

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The 18 rebel Rajasthan Congress MLAs led by former deputy CM Sachin Pilot have been shifted to a third plush resort in Manesar, near Gurugram. Their mobile phone numbers and handsets have reportedly been changed to keep them off the Rajasthan Police surveillance.

Haryana policemen and private bouncers have been deployed for their security. Sources said these rebels were shifted late Tuesday night to Heritage Village Resort and Spa in Manesar from the ITC Grand Bharat in Nuh district of Haryana.

These MLAs have reportedly been given new numbers with old mobile handsets which can’t be traced through GPS. This was done after their numbers were tracked by the Rajasthan SOG through their social media updates.

Sources said the resort staff have been told to stay within the facility itself. Reportedly, their mobile phones have also been taken away as the SOG had intercepted the calls made by the staff informing their families that they would not be coming back home.