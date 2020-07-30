Statehood with constitutional guarantees be put: Jammu & Kashmir Congress on Article 370 abrogation

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Ahead of the first anniversary of revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K) special status and bifurcation of the erstwhile State into two Union Territories (UTs), J&K Congress chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir described Article 370 revocation as "worst ever" decision and demanded that J&K's statehood with constitutional guarantees be restored.

Talking to The New Indian Express, Mir said that Congress would fight for restoration of the state with constitutional guarantees.

Asked what he means by constitutional guarantees, he said, "J&K got a special identity. Our special status should be restored. We want it back. J&K parties should be consulted and taken into confidence on what kind of constitutional guarantees should be provided to J&K. But unfortunately the Government of India has not taken any call in this regard so far."

The National Conference vice president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah has announced that he would not contest elections till statehood to J&K was restored. On August 5 last year, centre scrapped Article 370 and split J&K state into two UTs - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Terming Article 370 revocation as the "worsest decision", Mir said, "It is bad to worse and from worse to worsest". "The Modi government had told parliament that Article 370 revocation will lead to increase in employment in J&K. How much employment has increased…. In fact jobs have been snatched from those who were having jobs," he said.

The J&K Congress chief said the centre had said militancy will be controlled after Article 370 repeal. "Everybody knows what was situation in 2019 and how is it (militancy) now". The militancy violence and encounters in Jammu and Kashmir has increased this year. While 150 militants were killed last year, this number has been nearly touched in seven months of this year only.

Mir said that the Modi government claimed trade would increase and new avenues will be opened in the Education sector after Article 370 repeal. "The reality is that trade has been badly hit since August 5 and all educational institutions are closed since last 11 month. Even nursery classes have not opened, he said.

After Article 370 revocation, the government imposed tough clampdown in J&K and suspended telecommunication and internet. The high speed internet has still not been restored in J&K. On issuance of domicile certificates in J&K, Mir said, "We say state bifurcation was wrong and the State subject was pre-1947 law. It was introduced during Maharaja rule. They want to provide entry to lakhs of non locals into J&K and how can we support and welcome such a decision."

Referring to BJP general secretary Ram Madhav’s statement that political parties in J&K are shying away from doing politics, he said, "Madhav does not know the ground reality. He came in a helicopter and moved in tight security cover. He feels that everybody is enjoying the same security cover. The mainstream opposition politicians are even not allowed to go for a condolence meeting."

Mir said that Congress sarpanch was killed by militants on November 26 last year. "I was in house arrest in Jammu and could not visit to offer my condolences. For the last two months I have been staying in Srinagar and repeatedly requesting the government to allow me to visit the slain sarpanch’s family to express my condolences but I am not being allowed to do so," he said.

Mir said that the government has withdrawn, de-categorised and downgraded security of political leaders and workers of parties except BJP and another party. "The BJP ex-MLAs who were legislators for one term are enjoying Z-plus, Z, and Y-plus security category while the security of former Congress ministers, who were four time legislators, have been downgraded and barred from movement. The BP vehicles are not being provided to leaders and the government has withdrawn all security of our vice presidents, general secretaries, district presidents and other office bearers," he added.