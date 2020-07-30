STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Sushant was murdered': Subramanian Swamy gives his reasons

Swamy took to Twitter on Thursday and posted a document to support his claim.

Published: 30th July 2020 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2020 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy strongly feels that actor Sushant Singh Rajput was “murdered”.

Swamy took to Twitter on Thursday and posted a document to support his claim.

“Why I think Sushanth Singh Rajput was murdered,” Swamy tweeted along with a photograph of the document that has 26 points.

According to the document, the mark on Sushant’s neck did not indicate suicide but instead hinted at homicide.

The document further claims that for suicide by hanging, one has to hang himself by removing the table under his feet. “This huge force is not possible in homicidal strangulation,” read the document.

The document further reads that marks on his body indicate “beating”.

This comes a day after Swamy spoke to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said that he will initiate a CBI inquiry into the matter.

Sushant was found dead at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai on June 14. Post mortem report stated the actor had committed suicide. The police are still investigating the case.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Subramanian Swamy Sushant Singh Rajput
India Matters
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya. (File | PTI)
'Googly and outside off-stump': Viral Acharya on demonetisation, saying no and COVID challenges
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kids aged 3-6 will now get formal school education
With children’s schooling affected, 20 per cent of the households said they are ready to consider withdrawing their children from school due to financial crisis. (Express Illustrations)
Child labour, trafficking, dropout rates may increase post-lockdown, finds survey
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Coronaviruses had circulated in bats for decades

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Version 7.0: Tamil Nadu government extends COVID-19 lockdown till August 31
Things to look forward to in NBA 2019-20 as the season restarts
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp