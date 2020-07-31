STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
27 launch pads active, 320 terrorists ready to enter India: Intel

According to sources, only 35 terrorists have managed to sneak in to the country this year as against 60 last year.

Published: 31st July 2020 08:46 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Pakistan has activated 27 launch pads along the LoC where over 320 terrorists are waiting to sneak into India, intelligence agencies have issued an alert. The agencies have warned of increased infiltration attempts ahead of Independence Day.  

Many conversations  have been intercepted by the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and security forces deployed along the India-Pakistan border have been alerted. Importantly, infiltration bids have shown a decline this year. 

According to sources, only 35 terrorists have managed to sneak in to the country this year as against 60 last year. The MHA said there have been 429 ceasefire violations in the first half of 2020, as against 605 in same time period last year.

Earlier this week, due to the heightened vigil along the LoC, a pick-up vehicle was intercepted by security forces in Kupwara and they arrested three persons carrying 10-kg brown sugar, two AK-47s with two magazines, two pistols with four magazines and 20 grenades. 

Weapon markings were erased and grenades had Chinese markings which clearly indicate that these were being pushed from across the border, officials said adding that these weapons were being transported for action in South Kashmir.

