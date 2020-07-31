STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ailing Lalu to be shifted to RIMS director's house to keep Covid-19 away

Jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav is currently admitted to RIMS in Ranchi due to deteriorating health conditions.

Published: 31st July 2020 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2020 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

RJD chief Lalu Prasad

RJD chief Lalu Prasad (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, currently admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, will be shifted to the official residence of RIMS director, also known as Kelly Bungalow located inside the campus.

The decision has been taken by RIMS administration as a precautionary measure looking at the soaring of COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand in the last few weeks.

According to doctors looking after him, RJD chief is a chronic patient of hypertension, diabetes, heart, kidney, and several other ailments, and hence, he must be kept away from patients suffering from COVID-19.

“To avoid infection from COVID-19, it was essential to keep Lalu ji away from hospital circuit. Therefore it was decided to shift him to some other place away from the hospital circuit. Kelly Bungalow is the most suitable place for him, where he can also take a stroll which is essential for a diabetic patient,” said Dr. Umesh Prasad, who is leading the team of doctors deployed for Lalu Yadav at RIMS.

As patients along with hospital doctors are being tested positive every day, recommendations for shifting him to some other place was done on Wednesday itself, which might have reached to the final stage, he added.

The doctor, however, said that the final decision will be taken by the jail administration.

Meanwhile, after getting approval from the state government and jail administration, Ranchi SP (City) Saurabh Kumar visited Kelly Bungalow on Friday to take stock of the security arrangements to be done for RJD Chief. The SP said that all aspects of security are being taken into consideration for Yadav.

Cleanliness drive at the bungalow is also being done on war-footing.

Hospital administration was alerted after three aides deputed for Lalu Yadav to help him in his day-to-day chorus in jail, were tested positive on Sunday.

Doctors treating RJD chief at RIMS had written to the hospital administration to shift him to some other place in order to protect him from getting infected from the deadly virus. They also cleared that RJD Chief has not shown any symptoms of COVID-19 so far.

Notably, after being convicted by a Special CBI Court in Ranchi on December 23, 2017, in the second fodder scam case involving the illegal withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from Deoghar treasury, the 72-year-old RJD Chief was lodged in Birsa Munda Central jail in Ranchi but was shifted to RIMS looking at his deteriorating health conditions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lalu Prasad Yadav RIMS Ranchi fodder scam Jharkhand coronavirus
India Matters
The new policy emphasises mother tongue/local language/regional language as the medium of instruction at least till Grade 5, but preferably till Grade 8 and beyond.  (File Photo, EPS)
Teaching faculty welcomes New Education Policy 2020, label it 'ambitious' 
Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong (File Photo | AP)
China committed to peace, not a strategic threat to India, says envoy
Image for representation (File Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Promoting students without holding exams against norms, UGC tells SC
For representational purpose
Law criminalising triple talaq brings down cases to 1K from 11K in a year 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp