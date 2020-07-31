STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amid crisis in state, Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Punia seeks assembly Speaker's resignation

BJP state president Satish Poonia remarks were in the context of an unverified video clip of a purported conversation between Joshi and chief minister's son Vaibhav Gehlot.

Published: 31st July 2020 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2020 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi

Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: BJP state president Satish Poonia on Thursday said Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi should step down as his political leanings are towards saving the Ashok Gehlot government.

Poonia's remarks were in the context of an unverified video clip of a purported conversation between Joshi and chief minister's son Vaibhav Gehlot in which he is heard saying that had 30 MLAs left the Congress party, the government would have collapsed.

"The conversation shows that Joshi's political leanings are towards the Congress, which is completely against the conduct of the person holding a constitutional post," he alleged.

ALSO READ | Rajasthan government will seek floor test, MLAs now being lured with bigger bribes: Gehlot

He said it is apparent from the conversation between the Speaker and the Chief Minister's son in the video clip that the constitutional institutions are under pressure as the Assembly Speaker is more concerned about saving the government.

Poonia said it would be better if the Speaker himself clarifies the authenticity of the video clip.

"It does not seem appropriate for him to hold this post for the dignity and neutrality of the House. He should step down on the basis of morality," Poonia said in a statement.

The BJP leader also said the state government will be responsible if coronavirus infection spreads when the Assembly is in session.

During the Assembly session, more than 1,000 employees, 200 MLAs and their staff would be present during the session, he added.

TAGS
Satish Poonia Rajsthan Crisis Congress Rajasthan Speaker Ashok Gehlot
