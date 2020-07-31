STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Border issues with Nepal to be solved soon, says BJP MP Ajay Tamta

On July 21 when Indian officials said Nepalese citizens had taken up plantation work in the area without Indian authorities being informed about it.

The Nepalese people are claiming that the land belongs to them contrary to the claims of India that the said land spanning about 150 square meters is 'No Man's Land'. 

By PTI

PITHORAGARH: BJP MP from Almora Ajay Tamta on Friday said border issues between Nepal and India will soon be solved mutually keeping in mind the close ties between the two countries.

Reacting to reports about alleged encroachment by Nepal in the no man's land at Tanakpur border, Tamta said the government agencies concerned are keeping an eye on the borders and expressed hope that a solution will be found soon.

"A solution in national interest will be found soon keeping in mind the close traditional ties with Nepal," said the former union minister.

He said he will seek information on the ground situation in Tanakpur from Indian officials.

The issue of alleged violation came to light on July 21 when Indian officials said Nepalese citizens had taken up plantation work in the area without Indian authorities being informed about it.

Ajay Tamta BJP India Nepal issues
