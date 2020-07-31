COVID-19: Jharkhand extends lockdown restrictions outside containment zones till August 31

By PTI

RANCHI: The Jharkhand government on Thursday extended the lockdown restrictions due to COVID-19 outside the containment zones till August 31.

An official notification also issued directions to departments concerned for strict implementation of guidelines and state directives on COVID-19.

"Hereby orders extension of lockdown-related restrictions currently in place in the state of Jharkhand outside the containment zone(s) up to 31.08.2020 due to COVID-19," the notification issued by Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh said.

"All economic activities permitted prior to this order shall remain permitted," it said.