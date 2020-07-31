COVID-19 positive Shivraj Singh Chouhan donates 30% salary to CM relief fund in battle against virus

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan contributed 30 per cent of his salary on Friday to the CM Relief Fund for waging the battle against COVID-19.

Not only did Chouhan deposit 30 per cent of his salary of last three months to the fund, but also appealed his ministerial colleagues, legislators and people across the state to contribute as well.

“I’ve decided to donate 30 per cent of my salary and allowances since the day I was sworn in as Chief Minister in March amounting to Rs 1.40 lakh towards the relief fund for the battle against COVID-19. My ministerial colleagues can also make similar contributions. We’ve to defeat the novel Coronavirus with public cooperation as part of which a massive public campaign 'Sankalp ki Chain Jodo, Sankraman ki Chain Todo' will be run across the state from August 1,” Chouhan said.

A week since his hospitalisation in Bhopal after being diagnosed with coronavirus, Chouhan has also appealed the MLAs to utilize their local area development funds for the battle against COVID-19, particularly by funding purchase of various safety equipments for medical staff, including face mask, thermometer, PPE kits, testing kits, ventilators and sanitizers.

He also announced that one third of the Rs 500 crore worth District Mineral Fund in 22 districts will be spent on COVID-19 related works and towards employment for poor population.

The sum will be released following the recommendation by the minister-in-charges for which districts will be allotted to various ministers next week.

Lauding public efforts to arrest the spread of the infection, Chouhan said that due to collective will of the people is the reason why COVID-19 recovery rate in Madhya Pradesh is at 70 per cent, while the mortality rate has declined to 2.7 per cent.

“The viral infection is rising at various places, but the lockdown is adversely impacting economic activity, due to which we have to defeat the infection without lockdown by adopting all safety precautions,” Chouhan said.

According to the state health bulletin released on Friday, with 838 new cases over last 24 hours, Madhya Pradesh has so far reported 31,806 cases and 867 deaths, out of which 6,313 cases and 176 fatalities were reported in state capital Bhopal.

As many as 22,271 patients have already recovered, while 8,668 active patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals across the state.