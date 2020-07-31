STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: West Bengal extends lockdown in containment zones till August 31

Published: 31st July 2020

Lockdown

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government on Thursday said the lockdown in containment zones in the state will be extended till August 31.

Earlier, the state had said the shutdown in containment zones will be in force till July 31.

There will be a complete lockdown across the state on August 5, August 8, August 16-17, August 23-24 and August 31, as announced earlier, a notification issued by Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said.

Educational centres, coaching institutes, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums and assembly halls will remain closed till August 31, it said.

During the complete lockdown days in August, all government and private offices, commercial establishments, public and private transport, including flight services, will be cease to operate, the notification said.

Essential services including healthcare, agriculture operations and home delivery of food, have been exempted on such days.

However, gyms and yoga institutes outside containment zones will be allowed to function from August 5, barring the total lockdown days, the notification added.

