Domestic flights running smoothly: Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri
Puri said that after resuming domestic flight operations post-COVID-19 lockdown, there have been 840 departures with over 74,000 passengers handled.
Published: 31st July 2020 01:58 PM | Last Updated: 31st July 2020 01:58 PM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: Sixty-eight days after resuming domestic flight operations post-COVID-19 lockdown, things are operating smoothly, said Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday.
Domestic operations continue smoothly.— Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) July 31, 2020
30 July 2020, Day 68 till 2359 hrs.
Departures 840
74,451 passengers handled.
Arrivals 837
72,043 passengers handled.
Total movements 1677
Footfalls at airports 1,46,494
Total number of flyers 74,451 pic.twitter.com/oQwMaeC7Gr
Taking to Twitter, the minister said, "Domestic operations continue smoothly. 30 July 2020 till 2359 hrs was day 68. Departures were 840. 74,451 passengers handled. Arrivals were 837. 72,043 passengers were handled. Total movements were 1,677. Footfalls at airports were 1,46,494. The total number of flyers was 74,451."
Following the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown, all domestic and international flight operations were suspended in March. Domestic operations were resumed on May 25.