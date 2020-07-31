STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Former West Bengal MLA quits BJP, returns to TMC

Mitra along with his supporters and younger brother Parasanta, former chairman of Gangarampur Municipality in South Dinajpur, rejoined the party.

Published: 31st July 2020 05:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2020 05:33 PM   |  A+A-

Trinamool flag, Trinamool Congress flag

Image of TMC flags used for representational purpose (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Within a little more than a year of switching over to the BJP, Biplab Mitra, a prominent leader of North Bengal, returned to the Trinamool Congress on Friday.

Mitra, a former Trinamool Congress MLA from Harirampur in South Dinajpur district, who had switched over to the saffron camp in June last year, said the return to the TMC is like "a homecoming" for him.

Mitra said he wanted to put up a united fight against the "conspiracy that is being plotted against West Bengal".

"We are happy to welcome Biplab Mitra. Mamata Banerjee during the Martyr's day rally on July 21 had asked the old- timers to return to the party fold. He has responded to it," TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee said.

The process of reinduction of the old guards, who had left the party for some reasons, has already begun, he said.

Mitra along with his supporters and younger brother Parasanta, former chairman of Gangarampur Municipality in South Dinajpur, rejoined the party.

Mitra, who had been part of the TMC since its inception in 1998, was district president of South Dinajpur.

He was considered to be one of the architects of the TMC's rise in the district but was removed from the post after the Lok Sabha polls debacle.

Following the BJP's stupendous performance in Lok Sabha elections, Mitra, known to be a close aide of BJP leader Mukul Roy during his days in TMC, had joined the saffron camp in New Delhi on June 25 last year.

The BJP has emerged as the main opposition party in West Bengal by winning 18 out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2019, bringing down the TMC's tally to 22 from 34.

In one of the biggest organisational reshuffle in TMC last week, South Dinajpur district president Arpita Ghosh, with whom Mitra had differences, was replaced with Goutam Das.

Das is considered to be a close aide of Mitra.

The BJP leadership is yet to react to the development.

However, a state BJP leader said it is an "embarrassment for the party as it failed to retain the leaders who had joined the saffron camp from other parties".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Biplab Mitra West Bengal TMC BJP
India Matters
The new policy emphasises mother tongue/local language/regional language as the medium of instruction at least till Grade 5, but preferably till Grade 8 and beyond.  (File Photo, EPS)
Teaching faculty welcomes New Education Policy 2020, label it 'ambitious' 
Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong (File Photo | AP)
China committed to peace, not a strategic threat to India, says envoy
Image for representation (File Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Promoting students without holding exams against norms, UGC tells SC
For representational purpose
Law criminalising triple talaq brings down cases to 1K from 11K in a year 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp