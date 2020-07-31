STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four lakh laddoos to be sent to Delhi to mark Ayodhya's Ram temple's 'Bhumi Pujan'

On the other hand, in various 'mutths' and 'akhadas' of Ayodhya, sweets and laddoos are being prepared, which will be distributed among the residents of the city after the 'Bhumi Pujan'.  

laddoo, Indian sweets

Image for representational purpose (File Photo | EPS)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In consonance with the Indian tradition of distributing sweets on celebrations and during festivities, the Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has made special arrangements for laddoos to be distributed on the occasion of Ram Mandir's 'Bhumi Pujan' ceremony.

The Trust will be sending the Bikaneri Laddoos to all embassies in Delhi, besides distributing them in Ayodhya.

According to the sources of the Ram Temple Trust, orders have been placed for four lakh packets.

Laddoos will be kept  in 1,11,000 small containers of steel and each container will have at least 11 laddoos.

A whooping total 51 lakh laddoos are being prepared in the temple town.

Meanwhile, preparations are also in full swing to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram Temple on August 5.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to visit the temple town on Sunday to take stock of the arrangements ahead of the occasion.

CM Yogi in a meeting with seers had appealed to the people to mark the occasion as 'Diwali' and light earthen lamps on the eve of the ceremony.

As per an estimation around three lakh diyas will illuminate the temple town on August 4 and 5.

The occasion will be live-streamed on Doordarshan so that the devotees across the globe can attend the grand event and religious activities like bhajans will commence from Monday.

Meanwhile, roads, railings and walls surrounding the temple area are being painted with murals and authorities have stated that all arrangements will be made keeping social distancing and other safety guidelines in mind due to the escalating coronavirus pandemic.
 

