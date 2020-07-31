Kamal Nath welcomes Ayodhya Ram Mandir construction, BJP dubs it as 'poll gimmick'

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and state Congress chief Kamal Nath has welcomed the decision of constructing Ram temple at Ayodhya, five days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to perform the 'Bhumi Pujan' of the grand temple in the Uttar Pradesh town.

Nath released a video hailing the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, stating that it will actualise a long cherished dream.

मै अयोध्या में राम मंदिर निर्माण का स्वागत करता हूँ।

देशवासियों को इसकी बहुत दिनों से अपेक्षा और आकांक्षा थी।

राम मंदिर का निर्माण हर भारतवासी की सहमति से हो रहा है, ये सिर्फ़ भारत में ही संभव है।

— Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) July 31, 2020

“I welcome the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Indians have anticipated for this since a long time and the contruction of the temple will happen amid support and agreement of all people in the country. This can happen only in India,” said Nath in the video.

Nath is the first senior Congress leader to have come out in support of the Ram temple construction in Ayodhya.

Meanwhile, the state BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal however, has dubbed Nath’s welcoming move as a "poll gimmick" to reach out to the Hindu voters ahead of the crucial 27 assembly by-polls in Madhya Pradesh.