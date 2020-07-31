STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lockdown led to changes in quality, quantity of sleep, says study

The study was conducted by All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh and other 25 medical institutions of the country.

Published: 31st July 2020 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2020 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh (Photo | http://aiimsrishikesh.edu.in)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Covid-19 lockdown affected the sleep schedule of the people and brought changes in the quantity and quality of night-time sleep of people, revealed a study by All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh and other 25 medical institutions of the country.

Dr. Ravi Gupta, head of the department of psychiatry & neurology at AIIMS, Rishikesh who led the study told The New Indian Express, "The analysis was conducted by changes in sleep quality between the pre-lockdown and lockdown periods with four categories -- those with pre-existing poor quality sleep that persisted, those with good sleep quality in both periods, and those whose sleep worsened or improved between these time points."

The survey was conducted in early May 2020 using a questionnaire circulated through social media platforms related to demographic characteristics, current and previous sleep schedules, routine, and working patterns with a total of 958 valid responses by participants from a total of 11 countries including India, USA, United Kingdom, UAE, Canada, Singapore, Oman, Germany, Australia, Kuwait, and Qatar.

The study revealed that compared to the pre-lockdown period, there was a shift to a later bedtime and waking time, with a reduction in night‑time sleep and an increase in day‑time napping.

"These effects were visible across occupational groups, but mostly affected working individuals except health professionals. Sleep quality deteriorated across groups. Reductions in sleep duration were associated with depressive symptoms," the study said.

Differences in responses for the current and previous sleeping and waking times were used to identify individuals with later, earlier, and similar schedules which were then used to recategorize individuals as those with an overall reduction in sleep times (those who had later sleeping times with the same or earlier waking times, or earlier waking times with the same sleep time), an increase in sleep time (an earlier sleeping time and later waking time, or either of these with no change in the other measure).

The study analysed the data on various parameters across the aforementioned three groups, said Dr. Gupta.

The study in its result section concluded, "A change has been noticed in sleep time and wake time after lockdown. Based on bedtime and wake time before and after home confinement, subjects were categorized into three groups - whose sleep duration at night has reduced (16.1%), increased (18.1%), and last, where it remained unchanged."

Elaborating on the age group and profession of the participants in the study, the experts said that the average age of participants in the study was 37.32 (±13.09) years.

Out of the total, two fifths (41.2%) of the group comprised women of which, 67% were married and living with their spouse. The rest were either unmarried or living alone.

Highlighting educational qualification of the participants z the study revealed that three-fourth (75.9%) respondents were graduate and 35.9% were health-care workers.

Around 47% of the subjects were working from home and 35.9% were going outside the home for work during lockdown while nearly half (55%) participants were working as per their convenience while remaining were following daytime shift work and about 16.4% reported that they were engaged in changing shift-work.

Interestingly, nearly 9% were nicotine users, 10.8% were using alcohol, and 1.1% reported the use of cannabis. Nearly 14% reported that their substance use had reduced during lockdown, while 3.1% reported an increase.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
sleep pattern lockdown India coronavirus AIIMS Rishikesh
India Matters
The new policy emphasises mother tongue/local language/regional language as the medium of instruction at least till Grade 5, but preferably till Grade 8 and beyond.  (File Photo, EPS)
Teaching faculty welcomes New Education Policy 2020, label it 'ambitious' 
Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong (File Photo | AP)
China committed to peace, not a strategic threat to India, says envoy
Image for representation (File Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Promoting students without holding exams against norms, UGC tells SC
For representational purpose
Law criminalising triple talaq brings down cases to 1K from 11K in a year 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp