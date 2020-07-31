STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio goes into home-quarantine after staffers test COVID-19 positive

Published: 31st July 2020 12:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2020 12:57 AM   |  A+A-

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOHIMA: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has quarantined himself at his home after a few staffers of his residential complex have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Thursday.

The residential complex is being sanitised and all the standard operating procedures are being followed, they said.

"Few persons in the Chief Minister's Residential Complex have tested positive for COVID-19. All SOPs are being implemented. The complex is being sanitised and the residential office closed for 48 hours. The normal functioning of the CMO is continuing following all guidelines.

"As a safety precaution, the Honourable Chief Minister is in home quarantine while strict adherence to SOPs has been put in place for primary and secondary contacts," the CMO said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, 53 more people, including the staffers of the chief minister's residential complex, tested positive for COVID-19, taking the state's tally to 1,566, Health and Family Welfare Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

Of the fresh cases, 32 were reported in Dimapur, 16 in Kohima and 5 in Mokokchung, he said.

The minister said 30 patients -29 from Mon district and one from Longleng - have been cured of the disease.

The state now has 936 active cases, while 625 have recovered from the disease and five died of it.

The recovery rate in the state now stands at 39.9 per cent, he said.

Most of the cases have been reported from Dimapur where 608 people have so far tested positive for the disease, followed by Kohima (443), Peren (252) and Mon (148).

Kiphire is the only district to have not reported a single case.

