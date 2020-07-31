Promoting students without holding exams against norms, UGC tells SC

Kanu Sarda By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Thursday told the Supreme Court that all universities and educational institutions are obligated to conduct final year examinations by September end as per its July 6 guidelines.

The UGC filed a 50-page affidavit on a batch of petitions challenging its July 6 directive. “It is submitted that the UGC has issued such guidelines to protect the academic future of students across the country which will be irreparably damaged if their final year/terminal examinations are not held, while also keeping in mind their health and safety,” the affidavit stated, adding that the final year/terminal semester examinations are important because the “learning process is a dynamic interaction where the only way to figure out what students know is to seek evidence of their knowledge and to evaluate it”.

The UGC contended that the July 6 guidelines adequately account for the evolving situation of the Covid-19 pandemic, as they provide sufficient time till the end of September to conduct the exams and give sufficient flexibility to institutions to conduct exams through online, offline or blended route.

It also added that those students who are unable to appear this year would be given a chance at a later date. The affidavit also criticised certain state governments (Maharashtra and Delhi) for cancelling the final year exams and deciding to graduate students and confer degrees without appearing for the exams.