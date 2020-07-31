STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan crisis: Congress chief whip moves SC against HC order on MLA's disqualification

Joshi has moved the top court two days after Assembly Speaker CP Joshi filed the appeal against the July 24 Rajasthan High Court order.

Published: 31st July 2020 05:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2020 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Rajasthan Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi on Friday moved the Supreme Court against the high court’s July 24 order asking the Assembly speaker to defer disqualification proceeding against sacked deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other rebel MLAs.

Joshi has moved the top court two days after Assembly Speaker CP Joshi filed the appeal against the July 24 Rajasthan High Court order. The plea said the high court order is ex-facie unconstitutional, illegal and in the teeth of the law laid down by this court in the 1992 verdict in the case of Kihoto Hollohon.

The 1992 judgment had held that the Speaker has the authority to decide the disqualification proceedings and judicial intervention in the process is not permissible. The order which constricts and restricts the jurisdiction of the Speaker to even adjudicate on the disqualification petitions is plainly illegal, unconstitutional and in the teeth of settled principles of law laid down by this court,” his petition stated.

Joshi On July 29 had moved the court challenging the July 24 order of the high court which had directed maintenance of status quo on the disqualification notice issued to 19 dissident Congress MLAs, including Pilot. In his petition, Joshi has sought a stay on the high court’s order contending that it was ex-facie unconstitutional and was a direct intrusion into the domain exclusively reserved for the Speaker under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi Rajasthan crisis
India Matters
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp