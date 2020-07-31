STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ram temple in Ayodhya will be symbol of cultural nationalism: RSS leader

The Ram temple will be a symbol of cultural nationalism in the country, which has been engulfed by an English mindset for long, Dattatreya Hosabke said. 

Published: 31st July 2020 09:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2020 09:29 PM   |  A+A-

RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior RSS functionary Dattatreya Hosabale on Friday said the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be a symbol of "cultural nationalism" in the country, while asserting that its construction is not merely a religious affair.

With the construction of the temple, there will be both Ram and "roti", he said, adding that Ram means cultural, sociological and spiritual development of the country and "roti" means its economic growth.

Underlining that the temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya is not merely a religious affair, the joint general secretary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) said, "It is for the cultural awakening of the country. The Ram temple will be a symbol of cultural nationalism in the country, which has been engulfed by an English mindset for long."

Asserting that the construction of the temple is a cultural responsibility of the government, he said a few people are trying to project it as an administrative responsibility for their political benefits.

On politicians opposing the construction of the temple for the sake of secularism, Hosabale said, "They should understand that nationalism and cultural nationalism cannot be suppressed in the name of secularism."

Hoping that its construction will usher in a new era of cultural nationalism in India, he said with the temple in place, the values and principles of the kings of Ayodhya will replace the western mindset in the country.

Hosabale made these remarks at an event to release a book on the history of the Ram janmabhoomi movement written by Arun Anand, who heads the IVSK, the communication arm of the RSS.

Speaking at the event, Vishva Hindu Parishad's (VHP) working president Alok Kumar said the construction of the temple is representative of the country's fight for its self-respect, culture and ethos, which many conquerors had attempted to destroy.

Drawing a parallel between the "Black Lives Matter" and Ram janmabhoomi movements, he said both struggles were for justice and equity for a specific culture and its people.

The "bhoomi pujan" of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is slated to be held on August 5.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the event.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ram Temple Ayodhya temple
India Matters
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp