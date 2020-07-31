STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Restoration of Article 370 remains PDP’s core agenda’

Senior PDP leader and former MLC Firdous Tak said the party won’t compromise on Article 370 for Jammu and Kashmir.

Security personnel stand guard on the 64th day of strike after the abrogration of Article 370A and bifurcation of State in Srinagar Monday Oct. 7 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

A heavily-equipped security personnel stand guard in Srinagar (File Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Asserting that there would be no compromise, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) declared that restoration of Article 370 would remain its core agenda even if others parties in Kashmir fight for other issues.

Senior PDP leader and former MLC Firdous Tak said the party won’t compromise on Article 370 for Jammu and Kashmir. “We have been categorical on it and our stand remains unchanged.” The Centre on August 5 last year scrapped Articles 370 and 35A and split J&K into two Union Territories.

All the mainstream leaders were detained and nearly a dozen of them booked under the PSA. Barring Mehbooba, the PSA detention of others has been revoked. She is the only mainstream leader to still be under PSA detention and is confined to her Gupkar residence. 

Tak said PDP still believes that J&K’s special status was the nerve of J&K and it is the basic issue, which is confronting the people. “We have not and will not compromise on Article 370. We will fight for its restoration,” he asserted.

On demands of National Conference and other Kashmir parties for restoration of statehood, Tak said, “The statehood and other issues are subsequent matters of Article 370 revocation. These issues have only followed the main blunder of August 5, when Article 370 was revoked.” “For us, revocation of Article 370 is a matter of concern and we want its restoration. Let other parties strive for other issues, we will remained focused on main and core agenda,” he said. 

