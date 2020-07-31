UP set to launch sero survey to determine Covid-19 exposure

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The UP government is gearing up to conduct a serological survey in the state in order to contain the spread of Covid-19. The state has recorded a total of 85,556 cases.

The sero survey is likely to start on August 5. During the survey, random samples will be collected to determine the presence of antibodies. The campaign will commence from Agra and Meerut in western UP. Both districts have seen an unprecedented spread of the virus. However, the case load is on the decline.

As per the highly placed sources, the state's health department is buying one lakh kits to conduct the survey.

The survey will help ascertain more specific details on the present status of immunity; being a reliable method used globally to measure the level of antibodies against a certain infection. It has already been conducted in several states including Delhi and Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, the official data released by the state health department shows the largest single-day surge on Friday with 4,453 fresh cases surfacing in the state.

This has taken the state's tally to 85,556. While the state has 34,968 active cases and 48,863 patients have been discharged after treatment, 43 people lost the battle to the deadly virus on Friday taking the state's death toll count to 1630.

Currently, the case load, which initially was high on NCR districts and Agra has now shifted to state capital Lucknow which continues to be the worst-hit with a whopping 562 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday. This was followed by Kanpur with 321 cases, Bareilly with 295 cases, and Prayagraj with 231 cases.

The UP government on Friday announced the continuation of weekend restrictions for the month of August as well.