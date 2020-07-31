STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With over 55,000 COVID-19 cases, India records highest single-day spike till date taking tally above 16-lakh

The death toll increased to 35,747 with 779 fatalities being reported in 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Published: 31st July 2020 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2020 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, covid, doctor

The recovery rate rose to 64.54 per cent while the fatality rate dropped further to 2.18 per cent. (File Photo | PTI)

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: With a record single-day surge of 55,078 infections, India's COVID-19 caseload raced past 16 lakh on Friday, just two days after it reached the 15-lakh mark, while the number of recoveries rose to 10,57,805, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The country has so far registered 16,38,870 instances of the coronavirus infection.

This is the second consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 50,000.

The total number of confirmed cases also includes foreigners.

There are 5,45,318 active COVID-19 cases in the country.

The recovery rate rose to 64.54 per cent while the fatality rate dropped further to 2.18 per cent.

As per the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra has a total of 1,48,454 active cases and recorded 14,729 deaths due to COVID-19.

Tamil Nadu has a total of 57,962 active cases and 3,838 deaths in the state.

Delhi has a total of 10,743 active cases and 3,936 deaths.

The Indian Council of Medical Research on Friday informed that a total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to 30th July is 1,88,32,970 including 6,42,588 samples tested yesterday.

(Inputs from ANI, PTI)

