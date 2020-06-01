STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Amit Shah assures Vijay Rupani, Uddhav Thackeray help to deal with cyclone; reviews preparations

The Home Ministry has deployed 31 teams of the National Disaster Response Force in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Union Territory of Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, officials said.

Published: 01st June 2020 08:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2020 08:41 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday reviewed the preparations in Gujarat and Maharashtra for an impending cyclone and assured the chief ministers of the two western states all possible central help to deal with any situation arising out of it.

The Home Ministry has deployed 31 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Union Territory of Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, officials said.

The home minister held a video conference with Chief Ministers of Gujarat and Maharashtra -- Vijay Rupani and Uddhav Thackeray respectively --  and Administrator of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Praful Patel, and assured them all central help in view of the impending cyclone, an official statement said here.

Shah asked them to spell out in detail the requirements and resources needed to deal with the situation.

Earlier, the home minister held a review meeting with top officials of the Home Ministry, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the Indian Coast Guard and others to take stock of the preparations for the cyclone.

"Union Home Minister @AmitShah held review meeting with senior officials of NDMA, NDRF, IMD & Indian Coast Guard on preparedness for dealing with Cyclone brewing in Arabian sea which is expected to hit some parts of Maharashtra & Gujarat. MoS @nityanandraibjp was also present," Shah's office tweeted.

Of the 31 teams of the NDRF,  13 teams have been deployed in Gujarat, including 2 kept as reserve, and 16 teams in Maharashtra, including 7 teams kept as reserve.

Two teams were deployed in UT Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

The NDRF is aiding the state governments for evacuation of people from low lying coastal areas.

The cyclone is expected to hit some parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat and Daman and Diu.

The India Meteorological Department informed that the well marked low pressure area over South-East and adjoining East-Central Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area concentrated into a depression and it is very likely to intensify into a deep depression by Tuesday and intensify further into a cyclonic storm over east-central Arabian sea by Wednesday.

The IMD said the deep depression is likely to intensify into a severe cyclone and cross the north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts on June 3.

Nearly 260 km patch between Raigad and Daman has one of the highest population densities in the country.

Apart from Mumbai, it also has satellite cities like Thane, Navi-Mumbai, Panvel, Kalyan-Dombivli, Mira-Bhayander, Vasai-Virar, Ulhasnagar, Badlapur and Ambernath.

When it crosses the coast on the evening of June 3, it will have a speed of 105-110 kmph, the IMD said, adding that heavy rains are also expected in south Gujarat and coastal Maharashtra.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amit Shah cyclone Vijay Rupani Uddhav Thackeray Arabian Sea
Coronavirus
A health worker inside a mobile test unit in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
‘Masks, distancing don’t give full protection’
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Six or more dosages of HCQ reduce Covid-19 risk in health workers: IMCR study
Health workers collect swab sample of a doctor for the COVID-19 test at a government dispensary during the nationwide lockdown in Patiala Monday June 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New strain: Scientists find a dominant virus genome among Indian samples
Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Photo | PTI)
MSP up, new law to replace mandi system

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp